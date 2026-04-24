Frank’s Mom And Me’ Photo Contest! Submit a Pic For a Chance to Win

Frank’s Mom And Me’ Photo Contest! Submit a Pic For a Chance to Win
Contests
DK
April 24, 2026

Celebrate the special Mom in your life this Mother’s Day with the Mom and Me photo contest!

Have a favorite photo of you and a special Mom in your life? Fill out the form below and submit that photo for your chance to win her an awesome Mother’s Day prize pack including gift cards to:

  • The Airfield Cafe
  • Elements Massage Somersworth
  • Sweet Meadows Flower & Gift Shop
  • Colony Auto Co. & Body Works
  • Poppy Seed Studio
  • Roger’s Pizza
Poppy Seed Studio LLC logo

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