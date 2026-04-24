Frank’s Mom And Me’ Photo Contest! Submit a Pic For a Chance to Win
Celebrate the special Mom in your life this Mother’s Day with the Mom and Me photo contest!
Have a favorite photo of you and a special Mom in your life? Fill out the form below and submit that photo for your chance to win her an awesome Mother’s Day prize pack including gift cards to:
- The Airfield Cafe
- Elements Massage Somersworth
- Sweet Meadows Flower & Gift Shop
- Colony Auto Co. & Body Works
- Poppy Seed Studio
- Roger’s Pizza