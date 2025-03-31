Frank’s ‘Soak & Sizzle Contest’ – Win a Hot Tub AND a Traeger Grill

Frank’s ‘Soak & Sizzle Contest’ – Win a Hot Tub AND a Traeger Grill
Contests
DK
March 31, 2025

Get ready to relax, unwind, and fire up the fun with Frank’s Soak & Sizzle Contest with Blue Dolphin Pools and Spas in Bedford! Whether you’re dreaming of soothing soaks in a luxurious spa or sizzling up the perfect BBQ feast, this is your chance to upgrade your backyard experience.

Fill out the form below for a chance to win an INCREDIBLE prize package featuring a Vita Spa Rendezvous Hot Tub, AND a Traeger Ironwood Pellet Grill —everything you need to turn your outdoor space into the ultimate retreat. Whether you’re cooling off in crystal-clear waters or grilling up mouthwatering meals, Frank and Blue Dolphin Pools and Spas has you covered.

THANK YOU TO Blue Dolphin Pools & Spas, 7 Bellemore Drive in Bedford – The Backyard Living Specialists Since 1987. They offer a full line of above ground and inground pools, pool chemicals and supplies, pool liners, spas and hot tubs, BBQ grills and more.

