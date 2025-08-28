Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge 2025

Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge 2025
Contests
DK
August 28, 2025

Think you know football? Prove it in our Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge! Each week, listeners get the chance to predict the winners of that week’s slate of pro football games. The player with the best record at the end of the week has a chance to win a Ninety Nine Restaurant gift card.

But the stakes are even higher! If you manage to pick every winner for every game throughout the entire season, you could win a grand prize of $50,000. That’s right—nail every pick, and you could have the chance of walking away with a life-changing amount of money.

It’s easy to play. Just make your picks each week, and see how you stack up against other football fans! Sign up, and choose below.

RELATED ARTICLES

Win Tickets to see John Fogerty at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway!

CJ
Aug. 26, 2025
Contests

Win Tickets to See The Weight Band Perform the Music of The Band!

CJ
Aug. 22, 2025
Contests

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital