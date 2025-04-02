The $100,000 Cash Grab is Here! Enter The Keywords And Get Closer to The Jackpot

The $100,000 Cash Grab is Here! Enter The Keywords And Get Closer to The Jackpot
Contests
DK
April 2, 2025

Beginning Monday, April 7 it’s the return of the $100,000 Cash Grab!

Be listening all day, every weekday for the Cash Grab keywords. When you hear them, enter them below for a chance to win a $50 gift card good at any 110 Grill – Gluten Free dining done right with 8 NH locations and Evviva Trattoria Italian Restaurant. If you’re a daily gift card winner, you’ll qualify for a chance to win a $1,000 and become the Cash Grab $100k Finalist! That means you’ll be invited in-studio to have a shot at a $100,000 jackpot.

Stayed glued to your favorite station, because the more keywords you enter the closer you get to the cash.

Pay your bills! Pay it forward! Or pay yourself! It’s the $100,000 Cash Grab.

pblogo.png

Presented by Patio Barn in Amherst – The largest quality American Made selection of Patio Furniture in Northern New England!

RELATED ARTICLES

Frank’s ‘Soak & Sizzle Contest’ – Win a Hot Tub AND a Traeger Grill

DK
Mar. 31, 2025
Contests

Win Tickets to See Jim Gaffigan at SNHU Arena

DK
Mar. 27, 2025
Contests

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital