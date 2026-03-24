The $100,000 Cash Grab Returns! The More You Listen, The Closer You Get to $100K

Beginning Monday, March 30, the $100,000 Cash Grab is back — now with weekly winners!

Be listening weekdays for Cash Grab keywords. When you hear one, enter it below to win $100 weekly, qualify for $1,000, and become a Cash Grab finalist — with a shot at $100,000 in-studio!

Weekly winners get $100. One weekly winner scores $1,000 and the chance to play for $100K!

Stay glued to your favorite station — the more you listen, the closer you get to the cash.

Pay your bills. Pay it forward. Or pay yourself. It’s the $100,000 Cash Grab.

(keywords begin March 30th – the form will appear then)