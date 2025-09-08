The $100,000 Cash Grab – Your Chance to Win Big Money

The $100,000 Cash Grab – Your Chance to Win Big Money
Contests
DK
September 8, 2025

Beginning Monday, September 15 it’s the return of the $100,000 Cash Grab!

Be listening all day, every weekday for the Cash Grab keywords. When you hear them, enter them below for a chance to win for a chance to win a $1,000 and become the Cash Grab $100k Finalist! That means you’ll be invited in-studio to have a shot at a $100,000 jackpot!

Stayed glued to your favorite station, because the more keywords you enter the closer you get to the cash.

Pay your bills! Pay it forward! Or pay yourself! It’s the $100,000 Cash Grab.

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge 2025

DK
Aug. 28, 2025
Contests

Win Tickets to see John Fogerty at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway!

CJ
Aug. 26, 2025
Contests

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital