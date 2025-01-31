Valentine’s Day Photo Contest – Upload a Picture of Your Sweetheart And You Could Win

Contests
DK
January 31, 2025

In the spirit of love, we’re playing cupid and inviting you to join the ‘My Valentine’ Photo Contest!

Submit a photo of YOUR Valentine to our online contest gallery below! One photo will be chosen and YOUR Valentine could win an awesome prize pack!

The grand prize features a spa treatment at Elements Massage in Somersworth, beverages from The City, flowers from Sweet Meadows Florist, a remote car starter from Speed of Sound, breakfast at Airfield Cafe, car detailing from Colony Auto, and a Strafford Appliance gift card.

 

 

 

Upload a photo of your Valentine today!

