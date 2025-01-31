Valentine’s Day Photo Contest – Upload a Picture of Your Sweetheart And You Could Win

In the spirit of love, we’re playing cupid and inviting you to join the ‘My Valentine’ Photo Contest!

Submit a photo of YOUR Valentine to our online contest gallery below! One photo will be chosen and YOUR Valentine could win an awesome prize pack!

The grand prize features a spa treatment at Elements Massage in Somersworth, beverages from The City, flowers from Sweet Meadows Florist, a remote car starter from Speed of Sound, breakfast at Airfield Cafe, car detailing from Colony Auto, and a Strafford Appliance gift card.

Upload a photo of your Valentine today!