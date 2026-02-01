Valentine’s Day Vault Giveaway – Crack The Code For a Chance to Win Diamond Earrings!

Contests
DK
February 1, 2026

Valentine’s Day is getting a little more luxurious. This Valentine’s Day we’re turning up the sparkle with the Valentine’s Day Vault—a contest where love, mystery, and diamonds collide. Locked safely inside the vault is a stunning grand prize: 1 carat diamond stud earrings in a 4-prong basket valued at $2,995 from Capital Craftsman & Romance Jewelers!

HOW TO PLAY:

  • Listen weekdays February 2nd through February 12th for three clues announced at 9am, 1pm, and 4pm that are designed to help you figure out that day’s secret 3-digit code!
  • Figure out the code? Enter it below!
  • Listen the next day for more clues and another secret code to crack!
  • The more codes you enter, the closer you get to the goods

Winner will be announced on Friday, February 13…just in time for Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re playing for someone special or treating yourself, this is your chance to turn love into luxury.

Love is locked. Can you crack the Valentine’s Day Vault? ENTER CODES BELOW!


