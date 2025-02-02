Win a $5,000 ‘Windows to Wow’ Makeover from Budget Blinds

Win a $5,000 ‘Windows to Wow’ Makeover from Budget Blinds
Contests
DK
February 2, 2025

Frank and Budget Blinds are giving you the chance to transform your space with a $5,000 window makeover! Three grand prize winners will be chosen!

Imagine stunning custom blinds, shades, shutters, or drapery tailored perfectly to your style and needs. Whether you’re looking to refresh your living room, elevate your bedroom, or add a polished look to any space, this prize can help turn your design dreams into reality.

Entering is simple! Fill out the form below and get ready for the transformation of a lifetime. Don’t miss this opportunity to create the wow-worthy windows you’ve always wanted.

Budget Blinds—style and service for every budget.

RELATED ARTICLES

Valentine’s Day Photo Contest – Upload a Picture of Your Sweetheart And You Could Win

DK
Jan. 31, 2025
Contests

Win Tickets to See Chicago at BankNH Pavilion!

DK
Jan. 13, 2025
Contests

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital