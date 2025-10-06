Win NH Film Festival Day Passes

Win NH Film Festival Day Passes
Contests
DK
October 6, 2025

Dreaming of film, popcorn, and the electric buzz of a festival crowd? Now’s your chance to win a pair of day passes to this year’s New Hampshire Film Festival, October 16–19 at The Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth. Whether you’re a cinephile eager to catch indie gems or someone hunting the next breakout filmmaker, a festival day pass unlocks screenings, panels, and post-show events.

Entering is simple: fill out our contest form below.

Don’t miss your shot — passes are limited, and this could be your ticket to an unforgettable day amid art, creativity, and conversation. Get ready, enter now, and maybe 2025’s NHFF will be your festival moment.


RELATED ARTICLES

Win Tickets to the Brimfield North Antiques & Oddities Show!

CJ
Oct. 6, 2025
ContestsEvents

Win Tickets To See John Oliver at MGM Music Hall at Fenway!

CJ
Sep. 19, 2025
Contests

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital