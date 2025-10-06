Win NH Film Festival Day Passes

Dreaming of film, popcorn, and the electric buzz of a festival crowd? Now’s your chance to win a pair of day passes to this year’s New Hampshire Film Festival, October 16–19 at The Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth. Whether you’re a cinephile eager to catch indie gems or someone hunting the next breakout filmmaker, a festival day pass unlocks screenings, panels, and post-show events.

Entering is simple: fill out our contest form below.

Don’t miss your shot — passes are limited, and this could be your ticket to an unforgettable day amid art, creativity, and conversation. Get ready, enter now, and maybe 2025’s NHFF will be your festival moment.



