Win Opening Night Tickets to See Irvin Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ at The Music Hall!

Kick off the holiday season with a magical night out — we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to opening night of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, produced by the Ogunquit Playhouse and live on stage at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on December 3!

This beloved holiday classic comes to life with dazzling choreography, incredible talent, and all the iconic songs you know and love — including “Sisters,” “Blue Skies,” and the timeless “White Christmas,” running December 3 through December 21. It’s the perfect way to start December with festive cheer, joyful music, and a Broadway-quality production right here in New England.

Entering is easy — just fill out the form below for your chance to win. One lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to the December 3 performance.

Don’t miss your shot at an unforgettable holiday experience. Enter now, and you could be celebrating the season at White Christmas at The Music Hall! Fill out the form below for a chance to win.



