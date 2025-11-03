Win Tickets to ‘An Evening With Zack Ward From A Christmas Story’

Ghost Patch Presents: An Evening with Zack Ward from A Christmas Story at O’Neil Cinemas Epping and Littleton.

Join Frank for a festive evening with Zack Ward (Scut Farkus) from *A Christmas Story*! Experience a live Q&A, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and enjoy a selfie photo-op. VIP ticket holders can bring one piece of memorabilia for a personalized autograph (no weapons)—followed by a full screening of the holiday classic on the big screen!

LITTLETON, Friday, November 14 at 7pm

EPPING, Saturday, November 15 at 7pm

Listen to Doc all week for a chance to win!