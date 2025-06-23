Win Tickets to Blue Collar Men: The Music of STYX with Panorama at the Rochester Opera House!
Experience the timeless rock sounds of Blue Collar Men: The Music of STYX, a tribute band dedicated to performing faithful live renditions of your favorite Styx classics and deep cuts.
Joining them is Panorama, a talented Boston-area group that brings the magic of The CARS to life with passion and precision.
Don’t miss this incredible night of classic rock nostalgia that will transport you back to the golden era of vinyl and arena shows!