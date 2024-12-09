Win Tickets to James Taylor at BankNH Pavilion!

Win Tickets to James Taylor at BankNH Pavilion!
Marissa
December 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as the legendary James Taylor takes the stage at the BankNH Pavilion on Monday, July 1st, 2025! Known for his timeless classics and soothing voice, James Taylor has captured the hearts of fans for decades.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10 AM.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience his iconic sound, with support from Tiny Habits. Listen to Doc and Friends Afternoons on Frank FM all week long for your chance to win free tickets to see James Taylor live!

