Win Tickets To See Ed Sheeran At Gillette Stadium!

Contests
DK
September 18, 2025

Get ready, Ed Sheeran will take the stage at Gillette Stadium on September 25 & 26, 2026, and JYY has your chance to score tickets.

How to Enter:

Starting Thursday, September 18th at 8AM EST, fill out the form below for your shot at winning a pair of tickets.

Want to boost your chances? You can earn bonus entries by:

  • Watching Ed Sheeran videos on YouTube

  • Visiting Ed’s official website

  • Following him on socials

🎟️ Presale: September 25th, 10AM – 11:59PM (use code CAMERA) PRESALE HERE
🎟️ On Sale: September 26th at 10AM local time

Don’t miss your chance to sing along to all your Ed Sheeran favorites under the lights at Gillette. Enter now, and you could be cheering for Sheeran in person!


