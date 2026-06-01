Win Tickets to See Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney at CCANH!

“Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney” comes to CCA in Concord on Saturday, June 20 at 7PM, featuring Tony Kishman in a stunning live tribute praised by music legends and fans alike.

The show delivers a note-perfect, full multimedia performance of classic Beatles hits and Paul McCartney favorites including “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” “Penny Lane,” and more.

Tickets are available now at CCANH.com, and listeners can win their way in by texting the Frank FM studio line to Jaybeau in the mornings when they hear the cue at 603-713-7265.