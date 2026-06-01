Win Tickets to See Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney at CCANH!

Win Tickets to See Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney at CCANH!
ContestsEvents
CJ
June 1, 2026

“Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney” comes to CCA in Concord on Saturday, June 20 at 7PM, featuring Tony Kishman in a stunning live tribute praised by music legends and fans alike.

The show delivers a note-perfect, full multimedia performance of classic Beatles hits and Paul McCartney favorites including “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” “Penny Lane,” and more.

Tickets are available now at CCANH.com, and listeners can win their way in by texting the Frank FM studio line to Jaybeau in the mornings when they hear the cue at 603-713-7265.

RELATED ARTICLES

Win Tickets to the Sandwich Stampede!

CJ
Jun. 1, 2026
ContestsEvents

Win Tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals!

CJ
May. 25, 2026
ContestsEvents

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2026, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital