Win Tickets to see MANIA: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at the Capital Center for the Arts!
December 15, 2025

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute is bringing the music, magic, and nonstop fun of the legendary Swedish supergroup to the Capitol Center for the Arts on January 8th.

This high-energy, two-hour show recreates one of ABBA’s most iconic concerts, complete with dazzling costumes, dynamic lighting, and all your favorite hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” and “Waterloo.”

Frank FM has your chance to be there with a ticket giveaway—enter now for a shot at guest list tickets and get ready to sing and dance all night long.


