Win Tickets to See Comedian Steve Hytner Live at O’Neil Cinemas!

July 7, 2025

Get ready to laugh out loud with Steve Hytner & friends at O’Neil Cinemas Littleton on Thursday, July 10!

We’re giving away 2 tickets each day this week. Just listen to Doc all week long for the keywords to win!

Steve Hytner is a beloved actor and one of America’s top stand-up comedians. Best known as Kenny Bania on Seinfeld, Steve has also appeared on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Friends, King of Queens, and many more. His film credits include In the Line of Fire, Forces of Nature, Eurotrip, and The Haunted Mansion. When he’s not on screen, Steve headlines comedy clubs nationwide and performs at corporate events. Don’t miss his hilarious stand-up show — coming soon to Littleton MA!

