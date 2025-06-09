Win Tickets to see Vyntyge Skynyrd at ROH!

Get ready for a night of classic rock as Vyntyge Skynyrd and The Beautiful Losers pay tribute to the legendary sounds of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bob Seger at the Rochester Opera House June 13!

Vyntyge Skynyrd brings the spirit of Ronnie Van Zant and the band’s Southern rock anthems to life, while The Beautiful Losers, led by Devin Cordeiro and featuring top-tier New England musicians, deliver a powerful and authentic Seger experience.

From “Sweet Home Alabama” to “Night Moves,” this is a show fans of true rock classics won’t want to miss.

Listen to Doc all week for your chance to win or,

Fill out the form below for a bonus chance to enter!