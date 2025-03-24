Win V.I.P. Tickets to the Old School Comic Show at the Everett Arena!

Win V.I.P. Tickets to the Old School Comic Show at the Everett Arena!
Contests
CJ
March 24, 2025

Get early access to the Old School Comic Show with an exclusive V.I.P. ticket for only $50—available by pre-purchase only!

Arrive at 9 AM, one full hour before general admission, and enjoy a complimentary swag bag filled with rare comic treasures, including CGC and CBCS slabs, t-shirts, and more.

Walk down 150′ of plush red carpet to a private V.I.P. entrance and experience this one-of-a-kind event.

Limited to only 250 tickets, they sell out every year, so make sure to fill out the form to enter below!

