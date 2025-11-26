Win Your Way Into the Magic of the Holly Jolly Journey at Mel’s Funway

Get ready to brighten your holiday season with the magical Holly Jolly Journey — New England’s newest walk-through Christmas lights experience! Taking place November 28 through January 11 at Mel’s Funway Park in Litchfield, NH, this festive ⅔-mile trail leads guests through a series of dazzling themed zones, including the Zoo of Lights, Candy Cane Forest, the sparkling Ice Cave, and even a stop at the North Pole.

Along the way, families can enjoy delicious seasonal treats, roast s’mores by cozy fire pits, sip hot cocoa, and take in the holiday music and cheerful atmosphere. There are dozens of photo ops throughout the event, making it a perfect backdrop for creating new holiday traditions.

And now, you can experience it all for free! Enter for your chance to win tickets to the Holly Jolly Journey. Don’t miss your opportunity to step into the magic and make unforgettable memories this holiday season.

