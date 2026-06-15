Winner of the ‘World Soccer Challenge’ Prediction Contest Can Win $250!

Winner of the ‘World Soccer Challenge’ Prediction Contest Can Win $250!
ContestsEvents
CJ
June 15, 2026

The world’s best soccer teams are beginning their journey, with group play underway! Every match, every goal, and every upset will help determine which nations advance to the knockout stage.

That’s where the World Soccer Challenge begins.

Think you can predict the path to the championship? Here’s your chance to prove it.

The participant with the best bracket and most points will take home $250 cash along with serious bragging rights.

Watch the action unfold, keep an eye on the standings, and get ready—the World Soccer Challenge opens as soon as the knockout bracket is set.

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