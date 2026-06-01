Win Tickets to the Sandwich Stampede!

Win Tickets to the Sandwich Stampede!
ContestsEvents
CJ
June 1, 2026

The inaugural Sandwich Stampede rides into the historic Sandwich Fairgrounds July 17–18, bringing two nights of PRCA rodeo action, live music, food, drinks, and western entertainment to New Hampshire’s Lakes Region.

Featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing in events like bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, and more, the family-friendly event will also feature Stampede Street with vendors, beverages, and live music from Houston Bernard.

Fill out the form below to win tickets!

Purchase tickets and learn more at the official Sandwich Stampede website.

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