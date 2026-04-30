Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic 2026 – REGISTER TODAY!

Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic 2026 – REGISTER TODAY!
Events
DK
April 30, 2026

Join us on Friday, August 14th as we celebrate the 4th annual Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic presented by Wet Basement Solutions at beautiful Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown with two 9-hole scramble tournaments! Both concluding with beer sampling, free passed apps courtesy of Drumlins Restaurant, live music, and tons of prizes.

Proceeds from the event will go to Binnie Family Charities for 26 local food pantries.

Registration fee includes 9 holes of golf with cart, complimentary snacks on the course, prizes, and concludes with BEER sampling, FREE passed apps, live music, and prizes.

CLICK HERE AND REGISTER TODAY

THANK YOU TO ALL OUR SPONSORS

TITLE SPONSOR

Wet Basement Solutions

 

PUTTING CONTEST

 CLOSEST TO THE PIN

HOLE SPONSORS

PJ Labrie & Sons Hogan Flooring Logo
Martel Plumbing & Heating
Sanford Sound The Nook Breakfast and Lunc Dover NH 150x50

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