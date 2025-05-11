Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic – Registration Now Open!
Join us on Friday, August 15th as we celebrate the 3rd annual Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic at beautiful Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. NEW THIS YEAR: Two 9-hole scramble tournaments! Both concluding with beer sampling, free passed apps courtesy of Drumlins Restaurant, live music, and tons of prizes.
This year’s participating brands:
- Nutrl
- New Belgium
- 603 Brewery
- Stoneface
- Concord Craft Brewing
- Athletic Brewing Co
- Good Boy Vodka
- Maine Beer Company
- Michelob Ultra
- Founders Brewing
- Fiddlehead Brewing Company
Proceeds from the event will go to Binnie Family Charities for local food pantries.
Registration fee includes 9 holes of golf with cart, complimentary snacks on the course, prizes, and concludes with BEER sampling, FREE passed apps, live music, and prizes.