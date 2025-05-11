Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic – Registration Now Open!

Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic – Registration Now Open!
Events
DK
May 11, 2025

Join us on Friday, August 15th as we celebrate the 3rd annual Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic at beautiful Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. NEW THIS YEAR: Two 9-hole scramble tournaments! Both concluding with beer sampling, free passed apps courtesy of Drumlins Restaurant, live music, and tons of prizes.

This year’s participating brands:

  • Nutrl
  • New Belgium
  • 603 Brewery
  • Stoneface
  • Concord Craft Brewing
  • Athletic Brewing Co
  • Good Boy Vodka
  • Maine Beer Company
  • Michelob Ultra
  • Founders Brewing
  • Fiddlehead Brewing Company

Proceeds from the event will go to Binnie Family Charities for local food pantries.

Registration fee includes 9 holes of golf with cart, complimentary snacks on the course, prizes, and concludes with BEER sampling, FREE passed apps, live music, and prizes.

REGISTER TODAY!

