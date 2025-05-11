Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic – Registration Now Open!

Join us on Friday, August 15th as we celebrate the 3rd annual Birdies & Brewfest Charity Golf Classic at beautiful Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown. NEW THIS YEAR: Two 9-hole scramble tournaments! Both concluding with beer sampling, free passed apps courtesy of Drumlins Restaurant, live music, and tons of prizes.

This year’s participating brands:

Nutrl

New Belgium

603 Brewery

Stoneface

Concord Craft Brewing

Athletic Brewing Co

Good Boy Vodka

Maine Beer Company

Michelob Ultra

Founders Brewing

Fiddlehead Brewing Company

Proceeds from the event will go to Binnie Family Charities for local food pantries.

Registration fee includes 9 holes of golf with cart, complimentary snacks on the course, prizes, and concludes with BEER sampling, FREE passed apps, live music, and prizes.