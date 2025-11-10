Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Coffee And a Bite to Eat at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters in Laconia

Breezeline is serving up something everyone loves—free coffee and a bite to eat! Join us for a Restaurant Takeover at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and enjoy a free coffee and a light bite, while supplies last.

The event is happening Thursday, November 13, from 9am to 11am, and it’s the perfect way to grab a cup of Joe, a bite to eat, hang out, and learn more about Breezeline. At Breezeline, affordability and peace of mind are a package deal. When you get their reliable, Fiber-powered Internet—with speeds up to a Gig—you’ll also get their 2-year price guarantee, with no contracts.

That’s not just an Internet plan. That’s savings you can count on—from Breezeline.

So, come by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters in downtown Laconia, and see how Breezeline is delivering both savings and flavor this summer. Sign up today!