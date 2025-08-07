Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Ice Cream on Thursday, August 14!

Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Ice Cream on Thursday, August 14!
via Wolfeboro Dockside FB
Events
DK
August 7, 2025

Cool off this summer with a sweet treat on Breezeline! Join Frank for a Restaurant Takeover on Thursday, August 14, from 2 to 4 PM at Wolfeboro Dockside Grille & Dairy Bar—and yes, free ice cream is on the menu while supplies last!

Come by, grab a cone, and learn more about Breezeline’s limited-time Power Deal. Right now, you can get blazing-fast Internet for just $19.99/month when bundled. Even better? Add a mobile line and get one on us—a perfect pairing that your wallet will love.

It’s the power couple your wallet’s been waiting for—and the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

So swing by Wolfeboro Dockside Grille & Dairy Bar (11 Dock Side), snag a scoop, and see how Breezeline is keeping things cool, connected, and budget-friendly this summer.

RELATED ARTICLES

Join Us for National Night Out in Rollins Park!

CJ
Jul. 28, 2025
Events

Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Ice Cream on Thursday, July 24!

DK
Jul. 21, 2025
Events

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital