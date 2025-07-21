Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Ice Cream on Thursday, July 24!

July 21, 2025

Cool off this summer with a sweet treat on Breezeline! Join Frank for a Restaurant Takeover on Thursday, July 24, from 2 to 4 PM at Golick’s Rochester—and yes, free ice cream is on the menu while supplies last!

Come by, grab a cone, and learn more about Breezeline’s limited-time Power Deal. Right now, you can get blazing-fast Internet for just $19.99/month when bundled. Even better? Add a mobile line and get one on us—a perfect pairing that your wallet will love.

It’s the power couple your wallet’s been waiting for—and the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

So swing by Golick’s Rochester (17 Sawyer Rd), snag a scoop, and see how Breezeline is keeping things cool, connected, and budget-friendly this summer.

