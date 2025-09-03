Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Pizza on Thursday, September 4!

September 3, 2025

Breezeline is serving up something everyone loves—free pizza! Join us for a Restaurant Takeover at JJ’s Woodfired Tavern in Franklin, NH and enjoy one free slice of cheese pizza, hot from the oven, while supplies last.

The event is happening Thursday, September 4, from 2 to 4 PM, and it’s the perfect way to grab a bite, hang out, and learn more about Breezeline’s limited-time Power Deal. Right now, you can get blazing-fast Internet for just $19.99/month when bundled. Plus, a free mobile line for a year—it’s the power couple your wallet’s been waiting for.

So, come by JJ’s Woodfired Tavern, grab your free slice, and see how Breezeline is delivering both savings and flavor this summer. Sign up today!

