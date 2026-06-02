Join Us for Concord’s Liberty & Legacy Celebration!

Join Us for Concord’s Liberty & Legacy Celebration!
Events
CJ
June 2, 2026

Concord is kicking off its semi quincentennial celebration with Liberty & Legacy: A Civic Saturday Social on Saturday, June 20, from 1–6 p.m.

North Main Street, from Kimball Jenkins to Pierce Manse, will be closed to traffic and transformed into a free family festival featuring live folk music, a 19th-century magic show, food trucks, historical activities, face painting, cornhole, and a local craft beer tent.

Bring your family, friends, and a lawn chair to enjoy a day celebrating history, community, and Concord’s 250th anniversary.

RELATED ARTICLES

Win Tickets to See Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney at CCANH!

CJ
Jun. 1, 2026
ContestsEvents

Win Tickets to the Sandwich Stampede!

CJ
Jun. 1, 2026
ContestsEvents

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2026, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital