Join Us for National Night Out in Rollins Park!
Events
CJ
July 28, 2025

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family out for an evening of community fun and unity at National Night Out 2025!

Taking place on Tuesday, August 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Rollins Park, this nationwide event brings neighborhoods and local law enforcement together to build safer, stronger communities.

National Night Out is all about:

  • Raising awareness around crime and drug prevention

  • Strengthening the bond between local police and the community

  • Showing that our neighborhoods are organized and committed to fighting back against crime

This is a free, family-friendly event with activities for all ages. Come meet your neighbors, connect with local police, and enjoy a fun and meaningful night out in the park.

Special thanks to our local sponsors who help make this community event possible:
🦷 Concord Pediatric Dentistry
😄 Concord Orthodontics
🦷 Generations Dental
🎓 NHTI – Concord’s Community College
😄 Genrose Stone & New Hampshire Tile

Let’s stand together and show that Concord is united for a safer future!

