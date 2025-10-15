NHAB’s Virtual Job Fair: October 20 – October 24!

NHAB’s Virtual Job Fair: October 20 – October 24!
Events
CJ
October 15, 2025

Explore Exciting Careers in Broadcasting at the NH Virtual Job Fair

Think the only job at a broadcast station is behind a microphone? Think again!
New Hampshire’s broadcasting industry is thriving and offers exciting career opportunities in a wide range of areas, including:

Advertising Sales

Promotions

News & Content Creation

Business Administration

Engineering

And much more!

Virtual Job Fair Details

📅 October 20 – October 24
🌐 broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com

During the NH Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair, you’ll discover information about the many careers available in the broadcast industry, as well as specific openings right here at our stations.

This online event makes it easy to browse opportunities, learn about the industry, and apply directly for jobs — all from the comfort of your own home.

Why Broadcasting?

Broadcasting is a dynamic, fast-paced industry that plays a key role in keeping our communities connected and informed. Whether your passion is business, creativity, technology, or storytelling, there’s a place for you in broadcasting.

Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to explore these opportunities and apply.

👉 Don’t miss your chance to jumpstart a rewarding career in New Hampshire’s exciting broadcast industry.
Visit broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com between October 20 and October 24 to take part.NHAB’s Virtual Job Fair: October 20 – October 24!

RELATED ARTICLES

Breezeline’s Restaurant Takeover: Free Pizza at Tilton House of Pizza on Thursday, October 16!

DK
Oct. 8, 2025
Events

Win Tickets to the Brimfield North Antiques & Oddities Show!

CJ
Oct. 6, 2025
ContestsEvents

Contact Us

Address:
4 Church St., Concord, NH 03301

Email:
contact@frankfmradio.com

Call/Text Line:
1-603-713-7265

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

Sign Up for Frank FM Emails

© Copyright 2025, Frank FM Radio. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital