Sample the Best of New Hampshire While Giving Back to Local Youth

Join us and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central and Northern New Hampshire for the 21st annual Taste of New Hampshire on Main Street in Concord!

On Thursday, August 20th, the summer block party will feature food and desserts from local restaurants, beverage samples for guests 21+, cornhole, and a silent auction!

For tickets simply text, TASTE to 78000. All proceeds benefit local children residing in Central and Northern New Hampshire who utilize the Boys and Girls Clubs!