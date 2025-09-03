98.7 Frank FM Is the Home of Exeter Blue Hawks Football!

Friday nights just got more exciting in Exeter! 98.7 Frank FM is proud to be the broadcast home of Exeter High School Blue Hawks Football, bringing the community closer to the action all season long.

Fans who can’t make it to the stadium won’t miss a play—Frank FM will be broadcasting every Exeter Blue Hawks home game live. From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, you’ll hear all the excitement, energy, and hometown pride right from your radio.

SCHEDULE:

Sept 5 vs Timberlane — 7:00 PM

Sept 27 vs Winnacunnet — 1:00 PM

Oct 10 vs Dover — 7:00 PM

Oct 17 vs Spaulding — 7:00 PM

Oct 24 vs Portland — 7:00 PM

Supporting local high school sports is part of what makes our community strong, and Frank FM is thrilled to give Exeter families, alumni, and fans another way to stay connected to their team.

So, whether you’re in the stands or tuning in from home, you can count on Frank FM to keep you in the game. Go Blue Hawks!