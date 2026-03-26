COMING SOON! Join Mark Patrick Seminars!

COMING SOON! Join Mark Patrick Seminars!
Uncategorized
Marissa
March 26, 2026

Ready for a healthier you, New Hampshire?
Join Mark Patrick Seminars and take the first step toward real change.

Choose weight loss or stop smoking, and if you don’t see results, you get your money back. Only $59.99. Your transformation could start in just one evening.

3 EVENTS NEAR YOU!

CONCORD:

Sunday, March 29, 2026
Holiday Inn Concord Downtown
172 N Main St, Concord, NH

Weight Loss Hypnosis
Seminar: 5:30 PM
Registration: 5:00 PM

Stop Smoking Hypnosis
Seminar: 8:00 PM
Registration: 7:30 PM

👉 Reserve your spot HERE

LACONIA:

Monday, March 30, 2026
Best Western Plus Landmark Inn
480 Main St, Laconia, NH

Weight Loss Hypnosis
Seminar: 5:30 PM
Registration: 5:00 PM

Stop Smoking Hypnosis
Seminar: 8:00 PM
Registration: 7:30 PM

👉 Reserve your spot HERE


NASHUA:

Wednesday, April 1, 2026
Courtyard by Marriott Nashua
2200 Southwood Dr, Nashua, NH

Weight Loss Hypnosis
Seminar: 5:30 PM
Registration: 5:00 PM

Stop Smoking Hypnosis
Seminar: 8:00 PM

Registration: 7:30 PM

👉 Reserve your spot HERE

 

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