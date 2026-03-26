COMING SOON! Join Mark Patrick Seminars!

Ready for a healthier you, New Hampshire?

Join Mark Patrick Seminars and take the first step toward real change.

Choose weight loss or stop smoking, and if you don’t see results, you get your money back. Only $59.99. Your transformation could start in just one evening.

3 EVENTS NEAR YOU!

CONCORD:

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Holiday Inn Concord Downtown

172 N Main St, Concord, NH



Weight Loss Hypnosis

Seminar: 5:30 PM

Registration: 5:00 PM



Stop Smoking Hypnosis

Seminar: 8:00 PM

Registration: 7:30 PM



Reserve your spot HERE

LACONIA:

Monday, March 30, 2026

Best Western Plus Landmark Inn

480 Main St, Laconia, NH



Weight Loss Hypnosis

Seminar: 5:30 PM

Registration: 5:00 PM



Stop Smoking Hypnosis

Seminar: 8:00 PM

Registration: 7:30 PM



Reserve your spot HERE



NASHUA:

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Courtyard by Marriott Nashua

2200 Southwood Dr, Nashua, NH

Weight Loss Hypnosis

Seminar: 5:30 PM

Registration: 5:00 PM

Stop Smoking Hypnosis

Seminar: 8:00 PM

Registration: 7:30 PM

👉 Reserve your spot HERE