Join Us At Laconia Pumpkinfest!

Get ready for a fun-filled day in downtown Laconia! We are teaming up with Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and Breezeline for the annual Laconia Pumpkin Festival on Saturday from 11AM to 3PM.

Swing by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters to grab your $100,000 Cash Grab Cheat Sheet and spin the Wheel of Winning for a chance to win amazing prizes.

Grand Prize:

Apple Watch & AirPods thanks to Breezeline

A bag of coffee from Wayfarer Coffee Roasters

Ed Sheeran concert tickets

And much more!

Don’t miss your chance to join the festivities, win fantastic prizes, and enjoy the fall fun in Laconia!