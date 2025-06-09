NHAB’s Virtual Job Fair: June 9-13, 2025

CJ
June 9, 2025

Looking for a career that’s more than just behind the mic? The broadcasting industry in New Hampshire is booming, with exciting opportunities in advertising, promotions, engineering, news, and more.

Check out the NH Broadcasters Virtual Job Fair, running June 9–13 at www.broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com, to explore open positions — including jobs right here at Frank FM!

Women and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply and take the first step toward an exciting future in broadcasting.

Don’t miss your chance to launch a rewarding career in one of New Hampshire’s most dynamic industries.

