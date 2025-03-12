Northeast Coffee Festival
The Northeast Coffee Festival (NECF), organized by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and Revelstoke Coffee, will take place May 2-3, 2025, in downtown Concord, NH. The event aims to unite communities through a shared love of coffee.
Event Highlights:
☕ Educational Programming (badge required) at Bank of NH Stage, The Hotel Concord, and Red River Theatre
☕ Free Community Market with 30+ vendors, live music, and food trucks
☕ Latte Art Throwdown on Saturday at 4:30 PM
☕ Welcome Party on Friday night (sponsored by Covoya Specialty Coffee)
Tickets & Discounts:
🎟️ Full Event Pass – $75 (+fees), includes workshops, panels, and tote bag swag
🎟️ Group Rate – 10% off for groups of 4+ (Code: NECFGROUP)
🎟️ Early Bird Discount – 10% off March 1-15 (Code: EARLYBIRD10)
Passes are on sale now!