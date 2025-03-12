Northeast Coffee Festival

Northeast Coffee Festival
Marissa
March 12, 2025

The Northeast Coffee Festival (NECF), organized by Wayfarer Coffee Roasters and Revelstoke Coffee, will take place May 2-3, 2025, in downtown Concord, NH. The event aims to unite communities through a shared love of coffee.

Event Highlights:

Educational Programming (badge required) at Bank of NH Stage, The Hotel Concord, and Red River Theatre
Free Community Market with 30+ vendors, live music, and food trucks
Latte Art Throwdown on Saturday at 4:30 PM
Welcome Party on Friday night (sponsored by Covoya Specialty Coffee)

Tickets & Discounts:

🎟️ Full Event Pass – $75 (+fees), includes workshops, panels, and tote bag swag
🎟️ Group Rate – 10% off for groups of 4+ (Code: NECFGROUP)
🎟️ Early Bird Discount – 10% off March 1-15 (Code: EARLYBIRD10)

Passes are on sale now!

TICKETS HERE

