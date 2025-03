Listen to Doc & Friends all week for a chance to score a pair of tickets to see The Mentalist Jon Stetson at Oneil Cinemas in Littleton, MA on Saturday, March 29.

A 5 time Whitehouse performer and the instpiration for the CBS Show “The Mentalist.” Known across the globe as America’s master mentalist, Jon Stetson knows what you’re thinking.

Tickets on sale now!